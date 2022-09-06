NMC allows Ukraine-returned students to move other universities globally

New Delhi, Sep 6 The National Medical Commission has allowed the students returned from war-torn Ukraine to other universities in different country globally.

The mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs. However, the degree will be given to the students by the parent Ukrainian university.

"The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled," the Commission said in a statement.

The statement reads further that the mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility programme is a temporary relocation to other universities in different country globally.

"However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university," the Commission said.

