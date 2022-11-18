Non-local labourer shot by terrorists succumbs in J&K hospital
By IANS | Published: November 18, 2022 07:36 PM 2022-11-18T19:36:02+5:30 2022-11-18T19:50:22+5:30
Srinagar, Nov 18 A non-local labourer shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district last week succumbed to his ...
Srinagar, Nov 18 A non-local labourer shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district last week succumbed to his injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Friday, police said.
Two non-local labourers were shot and injured in Rakh-e-Momin area of Awantipora in Pulwama on November 12.
One of them, identified as Chotu Prasad of UP's Gorakhpur, succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app