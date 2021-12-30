Omicron gradually spreading in community: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, Dec 30 Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday said that

Omicron Covid variant has gradually started to spread in the community.

People with no travel history have also tested positive for Omicron, he added.

Forty-six per cent of total 115 samples sequenced so far in Delhi have tested positive for it. "According to latest genome sequencing report, 46 per cent cases are of Omicron variant which includes both international travellers and those who came into their contact", Jain said at a press conference.

He further said that total 200 Covid patients are in hospitals that includes 102 patients from Delhi, and remaining 98 are from outside.

Of the 200 patients in hospitals, 115 were brought from the airport. As of now, no Omicron patient has required oxygen support, he added further.

Talking about preventive measures to curb infection, Minister Jain said that Delhi is the first to have taken initiatives to stop the spread of the infection. Stage one of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the city.

Schools, college gyms, spas have been shut, he said, adding that the seating capacity in metro and buses has been reduced to 50 per cent. "We have imposed restrictions on large scale," the minister said.

On Omicron triggered third Covid wave, Jain said: "We have to wait for next two to three days to get a clearer picture. He said that the result of any restrictions become visible after six to seven days. In the next DDMA meeting, we will decide on further restrictions if required," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor