Omicron subvariant infections double each week in US

By IANS | Published: March 9, 2022 05:39 AM2022-03-09T05:39:03+5:302022-03-09T06:05:08+5:30

Washington, March 9 Cases of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant were doubling in the US each week over ...

Omicron subvariant infections double each week in US | Omicron subvariant infections double each week in US

Omicron subvariant infections double each week in US

Next

Washington, March 9 Cases of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant were doubling in the US each week over the past month, according to the data updated on Tuesday by the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The variant, BA.2, was responsible for 11.6 per cent of coronavirus infections in the country in the week ending March 5, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC estimates.

The variant accounted for only 1 per cent of new cases in the week ending February 5, rising to 2.2 per cent in the week ending February 12, and 3.8 per cent in the week ending February 19, and 6.6 per cent in the week ending February 26, CDC data showed.

New lab and animal experiments suggested that BA.2 may be capable of causing more severe disease than the original Omicron strain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :CDCCenters for disease control and preventionUs centers for disease control and preventionU.s. centers for disease control and preventionDisease control and researchDisease control and preventionUs centres for disease control and preventionCenters for disease control and prevention and the national institutes of healthCentres for disease control and preventionUnited states centres for disease control and prevention