Omicron surge: PMK urges TN govt to cancel physical classes

Chennai, Dec 30 PMK founder-leader, Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to direct schools and colleges to cancel physical classes and shift to online mode due to the surge in Omicron cases in the country.

Claiming that the increase in Covid-19 cases was an indicator that Tamil Nadu was on the cusp of a third wave, he called upon the government to announce night curfew as well as declaring holidays for schools as has been already done in northern states.

He said even people who had taken two doses of vaccine were infected by Omicron, and the school children have not yet been vaccinated.

Ramadoss said that only solution available was to declare holidays to schools and urged the government to increase vaccination and testing across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor