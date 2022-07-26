Oppn slams govt over outbreak of cholera in Odisha's Kashipur

Bhubaneswar, July 26 The opposition BJP and the Congress in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday slammed the state government for outbreak of cholera in the tribal district of Rayagada.

The Opposition members urged the Speaker for formation of a House Committee comprising members from all parties to assess the cholera situation in Kashipur area of the district.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said though as many as 14 people have died of cholera in the area, the government claimed that only nine people have died so far. He also asked the government to table the post-mortem report of the remaining five persons.

He said a 14-member team of the BJP under his leadership had visited the area on July 24 and found that the disease has spread to Dasmantapur, Thuamul Rampur, and other nearby areas of Kalahandi and Koraput districts.

"Development yet to reach the tribal hinterland. The work for the construction of a drinking water project announced by the government is yet to start," the BJP MLA said.

Joining Majhi, Congress lawmaker Tara Prasad Bahinipati too urged the Speaker to take the issue seriously and constitute an all-party Committee on this issue and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to next kin of the deceased.

Speaking to media persons on this issue, state health minister Naba Das said the death figure he had mentioned earlier was based on the findings at that time. It might be increased in later stage, he said. The minister claimed that the situation is now under control after medical teams reached the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor