Philippines reports 319 dengue deaths in 2022

Manila, Aug 2 The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it has recorded 319 deaths from dengue fever this year as cases continue to rise during the monsoon season.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters here that the DOH has recorded 82,597 cases as of July 16, 106 per cent higher than the cases recorded in the same period last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

DOH data showed the Central Luzon region recorded the highest cases with over 13,000, followed by the Central Visayas region with nearly 9,000, and Metro Manila with almost 7,000.

Vergeire added that 10 of the country's regions "have already exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks from June 19 to July 16 with three areas showing a sustained increase in the same period".

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines.

The water-borne infectious diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water like water-filled containers and some plants including bananas.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure.

The Philippines had declared a "national dengue epidemic" in August 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor