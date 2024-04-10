President Murmu calls for improving education system of homoeopathy

New Delhi, April 10 Improving the education system of homoeopathy may make the field more attractive to young generations, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a two-day Homoeopathy Symposium, organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, an autonomous apex research organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, in New Delhi.

“The continuous improvement in the education system of homoeopathy will make this method more attractive to young students,” the President said.

“The involvement of a large number of young people is essential for the bright future of homoeopathy,” she added.

The President also emphasised the need to encourage scientific rigour to “increase confidence in this method of treatment among people.”

She noted that scientific research may enhance the proficiency and authenticity of homoeopathy, leading to its wider acceptance.

“This will benefit everyone involved in homoeopathy, including doctors, patients, drug manufacturers, and researchers.”

Further, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, at the event said that homoeopathy has immense possibilities for integration between other medical systems and traditional medicine.

He said that the government is committed to quality control and patient safety by working collaboratively with the homoeopathic community.

--IANS

rvt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor