Psychologs Magazine launches a new initiative, "Utsaah", to make people aware of mental health

Mental health issues are a critical problem affecting millions of people worldwide. Mental health problems include anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other conditions. These issues can profoundly impact an individual's quality of life, relationships, and ability to function in day-to-day activities. Mental health issues are often stigmatized and can be difficult to discuss, leading to a lack of understanding and resources for those who need them. In addition, many people with mental health problems don't seek help due to fear of judgment, lack of access to care, or financial barriers.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in four people is affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in mental health issues, with many people experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression due to social isolation, financial stress, and uncertainty about the future.

Mental Health is a great concern for India too. Psychologs Magazine is an esteemed publication that has been promoting mental health awareness. One of the significant benefits of Magazine is that it has helped to break down the stigma and taboo that prevent many people from seeking help for their mental health issues. Psychologs has educated the general public on the importance of mental health through its articles and resources.

Since its establishment, the team only aims to spread as much knowledge as possible. Owing to the same, they organize various campaigns. The most recent nationwide campaign started on February 15, 2023, with the name "Utsaah", and Psychologs announced that they will also work in Maharashtra to spread awareness under this campaign.

The first aim of Psychologs Magazine's Utsaah campaign is to hold seminars and educate medical professionals about mental health issues. Mental health problems can be present in many different ways. Therefore it's critical for healthcare personnel who are not mental health specialists to have the information and abilities to spot psychological problems to further help their patients by giving the right reference. They can gain from learning about the most recent studies, industry best practices, and methods for talking to patients about mental health difficulties and seminars excellent resources for them.

The second goal of this mental health campaign is to build a volunteer and professional pool in the mental health field. In India, there is a shortage of mental health specialists, making it challenging for people to get the care they require. Thus to bridge this gap, these people can help individuals in need by offering counselling, therapy, and other services. They can also work towards lessening stigma in their communities and increasing their understanding of mental health issues.

The third objective of this mental health initiative is to encourage underprivileged people to get treatment for their underlying mental health issues. Many people, especially those from low-income families, may find it difficult to receive proper treatment or any treatment for that matter, since mental health care can be costly. Utsaah campaign for mental health that offers financial aid to those in need can aid in lowering this barrier, including financing for medicines and other therapies. The team also desires to assist and improve people's lives by making mental health care more accessible and inexpensive.

The "Utsaah" campaign by The Psychologs Magazine is a good initiative towards promoting mental health awareness and supporting needy individuals. The campaign focuses on making mental health accessible to more people. Mental health has become more critical than ever before, and this initiative is crucial in creating awareness and reducing the stigma around mental health issues.



