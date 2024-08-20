Pune scientists’ new drug delivery method to combat fungal infections

New Delhi, August 20 Researchers at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, under the Department of Science & Technology's (DST) on Tuesday announced a novel drug delivery technique that could benefit patients with pulmonary aspergillosis, cystic fibrosis, and asthma, among other lung conditions.

This novel strategy, which makes use of polymeric nanoparticles, might also help those who have cancer, HIV, or have spent a lot of time around corticosteroid drugs, said the researchers.

The controlled and efficient release of pharmaceuticals through the use of nanoparticles is regarded as one of the most sophisticated approaches in drug delivery. The fungal membrane is the focus of existing antifungal medications, especially azoles, although resistance to these treatments is growing, necessitating new delivery strategies.

In this study, the ARI team created Nikkomycin-loaded polymeric nanoparticles using the chitin synthesis inhibitor Nikkomycin -- which is generated by the bacterial species Streptomyces.

Since human cells lack chitin -- a crucial component of fungal cell walls -- antifungal medicines can specifically target these cells. It was discovered that the drug-loaded nanoparticles efficiently prevented the growth of Aspergillus species, which in turn prevented the fungal illnesses Aspergillosis, which is caused by Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus.

The ARI team's nanoformulation was also discovered to have no cytotoxic or hemolytic effects, indicating that it is a safe and promising alternative for pulmonary aspergillosis inhalation therapy. The study, which was directed by PhD candidate Kamal Mayattu and scientist Dr. Vandana Ghormade, was published in the journal Zeitschrift fur Naturforschung C.

The study team sees a public-private cooperation as a critical approach to commercialising these antifungal nanoformulations, and they are upbeat about their future.

They are optimistic that this partnership will increase the possibility of broader use, increasing the accessibility and efficacy of these cutting-edge medicines on a broader basis.

