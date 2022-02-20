Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2022 05:48 PM2022-02-20T17:48:04+5:302022-02-20T17:55:15+5:30
London, Feb 20 British Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday. The ...
London, Feb 20 British Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday.
The Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement released by the Palace.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app