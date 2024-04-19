Research-based interventions can ensure healthy ageing in India: IISC

New Delhi, April 19 With the elderly in India projected to double to over 20 per cent of the total population by 2050, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday called for research-based interventions to boost healthy ageing in the country.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Longevity India Initiative, an ambitious multidisciplinary effort to extend human healthspan and tackle ageing-related challenges in India,” the institute said in a post on X.com on Friday.

The initiative, launched on Thursday, will undertake a large-scale clinical study, led by multidisciplinary experts from academia, industry, and healthcare to address complex challenges related to ageing and to find solutions via both fundamental and applied research.

“The Longevity India Initiative challenges the notion that ageing is an inevitable fate. As we study the complexities of ageing, we recognise the importance of considering diverse factors that shape it, including lifestyle, culture, genetics, and environment. With India’s unique demographic landscape, existing longevity research may not suffice. This initiative is an attempt to bring together multiple stakeholders working in the space, and explore the subject factoring in India’s specific and diverse needs,” said Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India.

“Advancing ageing-related scientific research is key and we believe research-based interventions can pave the way for healthy ageing in India,” added Prakash, who provided the initiative with initial grant funding.

The clinical research will majorly focus on identifying early signs of disease, probe ageing biomarkers, and developing new therapeutics and technologies to aid in healthy ageing.

