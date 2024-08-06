Rising cases of diabetes, hypertension fueling vascular diseases in India: Experts

New Delhi, Aug 6 Rising cases of diabetes and hypertension are driving vascular diseases that encompass a range of conditions affecting the circulatory system, including arteries, veins and lymph vessels in India, said health experts on World Vascular Day on Tuesday.

World Vascular Day is observed every year on August 6 and serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of vascular health.

The circulatory system includes arteries, veins, and capillaries, which transport blood throughout the body. When these blood vessels are compromised, it can lead to various vascular health issues, from peripheral artery disease to venous conditions and blood clot disorders.

The experts focussed on early diagnosis, lifestyle modifications, and specialised care to address the growing burden of vascular diseases in India.

“Vascular diseases are on rising trends. This rise is noted because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes among the Indian population which directly affects your vascular system,” Dr Shrikant Ghanwat, Consultant - Vascular Surgery - Jupiter Hospital, Pune told IANS.

Dr Ghanwat added that hypertension, smoking, tobacco addiction in any form, and hereditary predisposition, among others are other major risk factors.

“If not treated timely, peripheral vascular diseases can lead to major amputation and are of high concern,” said the expert.

In India, around 40-50 per cent of all amputations are due to complications from vascular diseases, particularly diabetes.

This underscores the critical need for increased awareness and preventive measures to manage risk factors like high blood sugar, hypertension and high cholesterol.

“Peripheral artery disease (PAD) involves the narrowing of arteries outside the heart due to plaque buildup, potentially leading to ischemia. This can manifest as leg pain, cramps, and even gangrene in severe cases. Another notable condition is renal artery disease, characterised by the narrowing of arteries supplying blood to the kidneys, often resulting in severe hypertension. Now we can treat these diseases with minimally invasive options,” Dr Abhishek Bansal, Senior Consultant & Chief- Interventional Radiology, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, told IANS.

While often associated with adults, these diseases have also been significantly affecting children in the country, necessitating early diagnosis and specialised care.

This includes renal artery stenosis, often a congenital condition, which can cause severe hypertension and other complications if not treated early, the experts said.

Vascular diseases can also lead to stroke, seizures, mental retardation, heart failure, and kidney failure requiring dialysis. Early detection is crucial to mitigate these risks and ensure proper growth and development in affected children.

“Vascular diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting the circulatory system, manifesting symptoms that vary by type and location. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) often causes leg pain, skin colour changes, and non-healing sores, with severe cases potentially leading to gangrene and limb loss. Carotid Artery Disease, typically asymptomatic until a critical event, presents stroke-like symptoms such as sudden weakness and speech difficulties,” Dr Navin Chobdar, Senior Consultant - Vascular Surgeon, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

Treatment options for vascular diseases include lifestyle modifications, medications and medical procedures.

The doctors advised patients to maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise and manage conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Medications, such as antiplatelet agents and anticoagulants, help manage symptoms and prevent complications. For specific cases, especially in children, surgical interventions like those for renal artery stenosis are crucial for restoring normal blood flow and preventing organ damage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor