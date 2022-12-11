Selling of single cigarettes to be illegal in India? Govt to introduce new rule soon

In an unprecedented move, the standing committee of parliament has proposed a ban on selling single cigarettes in the country. Sale of individual cigarette sticks and untied tobacco products enable low income people and youth to buy such products with ease. Banning such sale is on the cards. Most smokers in India buy cigarette sticks instead of whole packs. Due to this reason, many youths are addicted to smoking and are at serious health risk.

The committee has also recommended the closure of smoking zones at airports to curb smoking menace. Speculations are also rife that there will be an increase in tax on tobacco products in the general budget. According to them, increasing excise on all tobacco products can be a very effective policy measure to address the immediate need to raise revenue by the central government. It will be a winning proposition for generating revenue and reducing tobacco use and related diseases as well. Increasing excise duty on all tobacco products will fetch substantial revenue for central government and make tobacco products less affordable, especially for youngsters. This will provide a solid foundation for reducing tobacco usage among vulnerable populations and have long-lasting impact on the lives of the country’s million tobacco users, deter children and youth from initiating tobacco use

