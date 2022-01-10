Subrata Roy undergoes successful brain surgery at KDAH

Mumbai, Jan 10 Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and was discharged on Monday.

The procedure was performed by KDAH surgeon Dr. Manish Srivastava last Thursday (January 6) on the Sahara India Parivar's 'Managing Worker' and Chairman.

Roy, 73, was detected with a brain affliction recently and advised for the brain coiling which was done by fixing a stent and endo-saccular device.

On his discharge, Roy lavished praise on the KDAH doctors and staff for giving him the excellent medical treatment, services and ensuring his speedy recovery.

