Suhani Bhatnagar Dies Due to Dermatomyositis: Know What Is Rare Autoimmune Disease That Claimed Life of 19-Year-Old Dangal Actor

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role as young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama 'Dangal', passed away in Delhi on February 17. The Bhatnagar family revealed that she had been battling Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease causing skin rash and muscle weakness.

The 19-year-old was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and succumbed to medical complications on February 16. The family stated that symptoms had manifested two months ago, with the diagnosis occurring only ten days before her demise.

What is Dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by muscle weakness and skin rashes. It is a form of myopathy and can lead to severe symptoms affecting breathing and swallowing, according to the Mayo Clinic. In adults, the condition typically arises between the late 40s and early 60s, while in children, it manifests between the ages of 5 and 16. This rare condition is more prevalent in females than males.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure for Dermatomyositis, but treatment can alleviate symptoms. Therapy aims to clear skin rashes and restore muscle strength.

Common Symptoms ofDermatomyositis:

1. Skin Changes: Dermatomyositis often presents with distinctive skin changes, including a purple or reddish rash, typically on the face, eyelids, knuckles, elbows, knees, chest, and back. The rash may be patchy or widespread.

2. Muscle Weakness: Muscle weakness is a hallmark symptom of dermatomyositis. It usually affects the proximal muscles (muscles close to the trunk of the body), such as those in the shoulders, hips, thighs, and upper arms. Weakness may progress over time and can interfere with daily activities like climbing stairs, lifting objects, or getting up from a chair.

3. Difficulty Swallowing (Dysphagia): In some cases, dermatomyositis can cause difficulty swallowing due to muscle weakness in the throat and esophagus. This can lead to choking or aspiration pneumonia if food or liquids enter the lungs.

4. Fatigue: Individuals with dermatomyositis often experience persistent fatigue, which can be debilitating and affect daily functioning.

5. Joint Pain: Some people may experience joint pain and stiffness, although this symptom is less common compared to muscle weakness and skin changes.

6. Fever: Fever may accompany active inflammation associated with dermatomyositis, particularly during disease flares.

7. Weight Loss: Unintentional weight loss may occur in some cases, particularly if swallowing difficulties affect eating habits.

8. Raynaud's Phenomenon: Raynaud's phenomenon, characterized by cold-induced color changes in the fingers and toes, may occur in individuals with dermatomyositis.

9. Shortness of Breath: Severe muscle weakness, particularly in the muscles involved in breathing, can lead to shortness of breath and respiratory difficulties.

Causes:

1. Genetics: There may be a genetic predisposition to autoimmune diseases like dermatomyositis. Certain genes may increase the risk of developing the condition, although genetic factors alone are not sufficient to cause the disease.

2. Environmental Triggers: Environmental factors, such as infections, exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, certain medications, or chemicals, may trigger or exacerbate dermatomyositis in individuals who are genetically susceptible.

3. Abnormal Immune Response: In dermatomyositis, the immune system produces antibodies that attack healthy skin and muscle tissue, leading to inflammation and tissue damage. The exact trigger for this abnormal immune response is not fully understood.

4. Vascular Abnormalities: Dermatomyositis is associated with abnormalities in the blood vessels, including inflammation and damage to the small blood vessels that supply the skin and muscles. These vascular changes may contribute to the characteristic skin rash and muscle weakness seen in the condition.

5. Underlying Conditions: Dermatomyositis can sometimes occur in association with other autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, or with certain types of cancer, particularly ovarian, lung, breast, or gastrointestinal cancers. In these cases, the immune system may target both the underlying condition and healthy tissues.

Treatment:

1. Corticosteroids: Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are often the first-line treatment for dermatomyositis. These medications help reduce inflammation and suppress the immune system's abnormal response. Initially, high doses of corticosteroids may be prescribed to control symptoms, followed by a gradual tapering of the dose to minimize side effects.

2. Immunosuppressants: In cases where corticosteroids alone are not effective or are associated with significant side effects, immunosuppressant medications may be added to the treatment regimen. Drugs like methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, or rituximab may be used to help control inflammation and reduce the need for high doses of corticosteroids.

3. Topical Treatments: Topical corticosteroids or immunomodulators may be prescribed to alleviate skin symptoms, such as rash and itching.

4. Physical Therapy: Physical therapy plays a crucial role in managing dermatomyositis by helping to maintain muscle strength, improve mobility, and prevent muscle atrophy. A structured exercise program tailored to the individual's needs can help preserve function and enhance quality of life.

5. Occupational Therapy: Occupational therapy focuses on assisting individuals with dermatomyositis in performing activities of daily living, adapting to functional limitations, and maximizing independence.

6. Sun Protection: Since exposure to sunlight can exacerbate skin symptoms in dermatomyositis, patients are advised to use sun protection measures, such as wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen with a high SPF, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure.

7. Regular Monitoring: Patients with dermatomyositis require regular follow-up appointments with healthcare providers to monitor disease activity, assess treatment response, and manage any potential complications or side effects of medications.