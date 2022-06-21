Telangana issues advisory after surge in Covid cases

Hyderabad, June 21 Health authorities in Telangana on Tuesday issued a public advisory after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Health Department has asked people to follow Covid precautions like wearing face mask and maintaining social distance.

The state on Tuesday reported 403 cases, a big jump from 246 cases recorded a day earlier. The state had been recording 200-290 cases earlier.

This is the first time after February 2022 that the state has recorded more than 400 daily cases.

According to the daily Covid status bulletin issued by the Health Department, 26,704 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Greater Hyderabad reported maximum number of cases at 240, followed by 103 in neighbouring Rangareddy.

A total of 145 patients recovered during the same period. The recovery rate in the state stands at 99.19 per cent. As many as 2,375 cases are under treatment or isolation.

In the advisory, the Health Department said since the last 15 days, Covid cases are on slight rise in India as well as in Telangana.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said that the Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the rise of Covid cases. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against Covid, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance.

Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years have been advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary. There is a higher incidence of Covid in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities, says the advisory.

"Everybody should wear a mask when he/ she goes out of the house. Facemasks are the first line of defense against Covid-19," it added.

People have been advised to maintain a distance of more than six feet. "The work spaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility/sanitizer. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained," said the advisory.

The official has also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all Covid appropriate behavior such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitiser, physical distance etc. In case of any flu/influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, people should report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care in order to avoid exposure to Covid.

