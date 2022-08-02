Tribal woman's body carried on cot for post-mortem in MP's Singrauli

Bhopal, Aug 2 In one more shocker which exposed lucrative approach of medical system and apathy on the part of officials in Madhya Pradesh, body of a tribal woman was carried on cot for post-mortem in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. The deceased identified as Jagmati Pando died after being allegedly bitten by a poisonous insect in forest area.

The incident was reported from a locality around 25 km away from district headquarters Singrauli on Monday. Following her death, family took the body for post-mortem on a cot due to unavailability of hearse vehicle at the same.

However, apathy doesn't end here. The family alleged that they had to wait for over 12 hours to get the post-mortem of the body done.

In a similar incident on Monday, a man was forced to carry her mother's body on bike due to unavailability of an ambulance from a government-run hospital in Shahdol district.

The man had to drive for over 50 km to take her mother's boy for cremation.

