UP plans to have All India Institute of Ayurveda

Lucknow, March 5 Uttar Pradesh will soon set up an All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) that would be a centre of excellence for Ayurveda tertiary health care and promote education, research and patient care.

Dr PC Saxena, director, Ayurveda, said, "A proposal for AIIA has been sent to the state government. Once approved, the process will start with identification of land to establish the AIIA. This will be the first AIIA in Uttar Pradesh."

AIIA is similar to AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

An AIIA provides postgraduate/doctoral and post-doctoral teaching, research facilities and quality patient care under the Ayurveda system of medicine.

Intramural and extramural research is also a significant area in an AIIA, apart from medicinal knowledge and linkages to current healthcare system.

"We need around 15 acres of land to establish the AIIA. Once the state government approves the project and land is identified, the process of planning the infrastructure and facilities will begin," said Dr Saxena.

The project is likely to come up in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi is a probable district. A final decision will be taken by the state government.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors, said, "One crucial area in AIIA is national and international collaboration. As AIIA is an apex institute in Ayurveda and it can collaborate with other branches of medicine for research and patient care."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor