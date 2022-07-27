Uttar Pradesh on alert after 2 suspected cases of Monkeypox emerge in Ghaziabad

The health authorities in Ghaziabad are on high alert as two persons have shown symptoms of monkeypox. Swab samples of one of the patients have been sent to Pune, while the other person has been admitted to Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi. Earlier on Monday, a suspected case of Monkeypox was detected in UP’s Auraiya. The woman was getting treatment from a private doctor. When she did not get relief, she went to get medicine from a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday. The former medical officer noticed small spots on the woman’s body, reported News 18.

Meanwhile, authorities have set up a 10-bed ward for monkeypox patients at the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital in Ghaziabad.“Earlier, the ward had six beds and now the UP deputy chief minister, who is also the health minister, has directed the ward to be upgraded to 10 beds. This will be reserved for suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox. Patients having less severe symptoms can stay in home isolation or the isolation ward in the government hospital. This will be as advised by the doctors. However, unlike the Covid-19 isolation period of seven days, the isolation period will be for three weeks,” Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad district, said.