What is Ketamine, the deadly drug that killed Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of his pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.

WhatexactlyisKetamine?

As per the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, “Ketamine therapy is used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, end-of-life distress, chronic pain, drug/alcohol problems, and more.” On the other hand, as per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Buprenorphine which was also found in Perry’s system is usually consumed to treat Opioid Use Disorder. The Associated Press quoted Dr. Andrew Stolbach referencing to Matthew Perry's death “Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you’re alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it’s fatal.

Ketamine, also known as Ketalar, is a medicine that doctors use to make people not feel pain during surgeries. In the US, Ketamine is available on a doctor’s prescription, however, people also use it illegally owing to its dissociative nature. They might sniff it, inject it, mix it in drinks, or smoke it with other substances. ABC reports, according to StatPearls, an online resource from the National Library of Medicine, that this medication has also been used as a treatment for depression in the recent past for people who fail to respond well to conventional therapies.

Although ketamine has been used for many years in medicine and anesthesia, its capacity to cause heightened levels of consciousness has led to abuse. Often mixed with other drugs, especially at parties or raves, ketamine is often abused illegally. Injected, it kicks in within seconds or minutes, while snorting it takes a bit longer, around 5-15 minutes.