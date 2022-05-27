WHO warns against possibe community spread of Monkeypox

200 confirmed or suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries, the World Health Organisation said on Friday. The countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Americas have been reporting infections. A senior official from the global health body feared there will be a community spread of Monkeypox, Reuters reported.Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, said that the disease was ‘containable’ if the right measures are put now. The sudden emergence of monkeypox in several countries around the world represents a concerning outbreak.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family as smallpox, though typically less severe. It was first detected in captive monkeys in 1958 and the first human case was recorded in 1970.Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, muscle ache, swelling and back pain. Patients typically develop a rash one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.Monkeypox cases can occasionally be more severe, with some deaths having been reported in West Africa.The World Health Organization has said the virus can be contained with the right response in countries outside of Africa where it is not usually detected.

