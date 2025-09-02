Why Are More Young Women Facing Cancer? Priya Marathe’s Tragic Story Raises Alarm

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Priya Marathe died on August 31st 2025 at the age of 38. She died due to serious health condition 'cancer'. Her untimely death drew widespread grief, including from the film industry. With over 20 million new cancer diagnoses annually worldwide (World Health Organization), the rising risk of cancer, particularly among young women, necessitates vigilance and timely testing upon symptom onset.

Here are Three common symptoms of cancer seen in women

1. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women. It occurs in the breast tissue. In this, breast cells grow uncontrollably and form tumors. This cancer can occur at any age. However, the risk increases with age. It can be treated in time with regular screening. In most people, breast cancer does not show any symptoms in the early stages. But painful lumps in the breast, changes in breast size, burning or stinging in the breasts, bleeding from the breasts, itching or redness of the skin are seen.

2. Colon cancer is also very common in women. It is also called colorectal cancer. The risk of this cancer increases significantly with a sedentary lifestyle, gaining weight, smoking, drinking alcohol, eating red meat or genetics. Therefore, it is recommended to get tested at the age of 30. These include frequent diarrhea or constipation, blood in the stool, feeling weak or tired, persistent discomfort in the abdominal area, such as cramps, gas or pain. Persistent weight loss.

3. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide. HPV is a common infection. It is spread through unprotected sex, menstrual hygiene, and infected genitals, and skin-to-skin contact. This cancer is screened for from the age of 25. Vaginal bleeding after sex Vaginal bleeding after menopause, blood or strong odor from the urinary tract, abdominal pain after sex, abnormal bleeding during menstruation, difficulty or pain while urinating, swelling in the legs, stomach pain, fatigue are symptoms. For this, care should be taken in time.