Why Drinking Ghee and Warm Water in the Morning Is Good for Digestion

Nowadays due to our lifestyle and wrong habits we common face problem of constipation. Many people suggest to drink water as it will help to digest food quickly. If you add ghee in warm water in the morning is considered a simple and effective Ayurvedic remedy.

Here are few benefits

Benefits for the digestive system: Acts as a natural laxative: Ghee has natural laxative properties. Drinking ghee mixed with warm water provides 'lubrication' to the intestines, i.e. reduces dryness in the intestines. This softens the stool and helps it pass easily from the body. As a result, the difficulty in cleansing the stomach in the morning is reduced.

Improves intestinal health: Desi ghee contains an important fatty acid called butyric acid. This acid nourishes the intestinal walls and helps improve their efficiency. If the intestines function properly, digestion is strengthened and problems like constipation are kept away.

Improves digestion: Taking ghee with hot water improves the body's metabolism. Good metabolism means that food is digested faster and helps in flushing out toxins from the body, which detoxifies the stomach and the entire body.

Other health benefits

Beneficial for skin - Ghee keeps the skin moisturized from within, which gives the skin a natural glow.

Strengthens bones - Ghee contains vitamin K2, which helps in absorbing calcium and strengthens bones.

Helps in weight control - According to some experts, drinking ghee-water in the morning makes the stomach feel full. This prevents frequent hunger and reduces the desire to eat, which can indirectly help in weight loss.

Right way to consume

Drink one spoon of pure ghee mixed in a glass of warm or hot water on an empty stomach in the morning. Doing this remedy regularly can provide relief from many problems related to the digestive system. It is always best to consult a doctor or dietitian before trying any home remedy, especially if you already have any health problems.