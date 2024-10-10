World Mental Health Day: Ancient Indian culture is a guiding light for global mental health issues

New Delhi, Oct 10 As our world rapidly advances in technology and comfort, mental health issues are mounting at double speed. The WHO reports that over 370 million people are currently experiencing mental disorders. Among these, depression stands out as the most widespread condition in today's society, affecting an estimated 280 million individuals worldwide.

This suggests that despite significant medical advancements, there is a dearth of effective treatments and solutions, both from healthcare providers and the myriad of resources available online.

There is a profound dialogue on this subject in the ancient Indian epic of Ramayana, between Lord Ram and his spiritual teacher Maharshi Vashisht, where we learn about the connection between the mind and physical health.

During a tour of his kingdom, Lord Ram observed that many of his citizens were suffering from various diseases. Deeply moved by their plight, he sought answers from his guru.

Maharishi Vashisht offered an insightful explanation, revealing that the root cause of these ailments lies in the mind. He explained that when we cultivate toxic thoughts, they disturb the peace of our being. This mental disturbance affects the pranic shakti, or vital energy, within us. When this vital energy is disrupted, it manifests as physical afflictions in the body.

Vashisht emphasised that many diseases cannot be resolved simply through medication, as their origins are much deeper. This perspective aligns with modern medical science, which increasingly recognises the importance of holistic health—a concept that ancient scriptures have highlighted for thousands of years. It is clear that our mental state significantly impacts our physical well-being.

All mental afflictions—the greatest foes within us—can become our greatest allies when properly channelled.

As an ardent student of Ancient Vedic Psychology, I believe that the Vedas systematically and logically explain the origins and development of these mental afflictions. It also offers techniques for purifying the mind and addressing everyday challenges by enhancing our thought processes.

The Vedic texts identify emotions such as anger, envy, greed, and desire as 'mānas rog' (mental illnesses). These afflictions impact all of us as long as we exist in the realm of Maya (ignorance/illusion). The challenge lies in our frequent inability to recognise these mental afflictions. While we acknowledge our feelings of anger and envy, we often fail to see them as indicators of a diseased state. Instead, we dismiss them as mere aspects of human nature or natural tendencies. Consequently, since we remain unaware of their detrimental effects on our overall health and well-being, we neglect to address them.

The internal struggle is never easy, yet it is the most crucial battle we face in life.

"Manah ev manushyanam Karanam bandha-mokshayo"

(The mind is the cause of bondage and liberation for humans.)

This quote reminds us of the power of the mind. It can either hold us captive in negative patterns and limitations or become the key to our liberation and spiritual growth.

Yoga and mental health

In the ancient scriptures, we have a saying: "Yogah Chitta-vritti-nirodah"

(Yoga is the cessation of the fluctuations of the mind.)

This quote highlights the essence of yoga as a practice that aims to still the restless mind. When the mind is calm and focused, we can experience union with our true selves and the divine. Through yoga and meditation, we learn to quiet the mind’s incessant chatter and connect with a state of inner peace.

As a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a legal practitioner, I have occasionally dealt with the new Mental Health Care Act of 2017. It is a progressive welfare measure enacted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which equates mental illness with any other physical illness and guarantees medical treatment and medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.

So, how can we improve mental wellness?

The multitude of thoughts we experience, which evoke different emotions, is largely shaped by our attachments. These attachments can be influenced by our values. For example, if financial success is prioritised in one’s value system, thoughts about money will dominate. If physical appearance holds significant importance, the focus may shift to fashion and beauty. Similarly, if one believes that drugs are the key to happiness, then their life may revolve around achieving that fleeting euphoria.

But where do these values come from?

By tracing back our values, we can see that they originate from the beliefs we adopt. When our values are distorted, our efforts to improve our lives will yield incorrect outcomes.

How can we adjust our value system?

It begins with acquiring the right knowledge. Proper knowledge cultivates strong beliefs. These beliefs are powerful and shape both our subconscious and conscious minds, ultimately directing the quality of our lives.

Beliefs function like a double-edged sword. Positive beliefs empower us toward success, while negative beliefs can hinder us significantly. The intensity of our beliefs greatly influences our emotions and experiences. We may think we navigate life based on what we see, but in reality, our beliefs guide our journey.

What is the pathway to fostering positive beliefs?

Incorrect knowledge leads to misguided beliefs, while accurate knowledge fosters beneficial beliefs. Thus, to cultivate sound beliefs, we must seek trustworthy sources of knowledge.

Two insights that can help you overcome depressive thoughts:

1. We are not our bodies or minds; we are divine souls, separate from both.

This perspective provides an escape from emotional turmoil. When negative thoughts arise, we can remind ourselves that these thoughts do not define us. Instead of identifying with them, we can distance ourselves thinking “My mind is playing tricks on me; I won’t engage with this thought.” By doing so, we create a space between ourselves and our thoughts, diminishing their power.

2. The universe is benevolent, not hostile.

Life is a remarkable opportunity for our souls. If we believe in the universe’s abundance and that there’s plenty available for those who seek it, we will naturally begin to see the positive in others and remain hopeful about our futures. This outlook allows us to attract more blessings and opportunities, unlike pessimists who, in blaming their circumstances, inadvertently reinforce their negative experiences.

Protect yourself from the onslaught of negative emotions and depressive thoughts. Focus on transforming your beliefs through the acquisition and reflection on spiritual knowledge.

Ancient Indian culture has already given the world the profound knowledge of Yoga, meditation, pranayam and Vedas which can become a guiding light to mitigate the challenges faced on the front of global mental health.

(The article is based on the speech delivered at Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford, UK. The writer is Senior Advocate-Supreme Court of India)

