Andhra, Karnataka emerge champions in women's, men's events in 2nd Hockey India Junior South Zone C'ship

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 : The sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerge as the women's champions while Hockey Karnataka clinched the men's championship.

Meanwhile, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Telangana secured third place in the women's and men's competitions, respectively, as per a Hockey India press release.

-Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeats Hockey Karnataka to win women's Championship

The final match of the women's competition saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh clinch the championship following a 5-0 victory against Hockey Karnataka. Hockey Andhra Pradesh struck early through Ankitha Bommu (5'). Lalitha Kotari (24', 29', 60') scored twice in the second quarter and completed her hattrick in the final minute of the match, while Jhansi Bobbili (35') also contributed for Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Karnataka clinch title after thrilling victory against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

In the men's final, Hockey Karnataka emerged victorious against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Following a 1-1 draw at full time, Karnataka downed Tamil Nadu 4-2 in the shoot-out. After a goalless first half, Kiran Reddy (34') broke the deadlock for Hockey Karnataka before K Gowtham (45') equalised for Tamil Nadu in the third quarter. In the resulting shootout, Hockey Karnataka converted four consecutive chances through Prem Kumar SS, Raju Manoj Gayakwad, Akhil Aiyappa BN, and Kiran Reddy, while goalkeeper Vachna Kalapaa stood tall to guide his side home.

-Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeats Kerala Hockey for Third place

In the women's battle for third place, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey, 4-0. Dharshini P (9', 22') scored a brace in the first half to give Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu the lead while Jayashalini S (39') and Roobini M (54') were also on target.

-Hockey Andhra Pradesh triumphs over Telangana Hockey for Third place

The men's third-place clash saw another triumph for Hockey Andhra Pradesh as they defeated Telangana Hockey, 5-2. Kumar Metta Sai (11') slotted in an early finish to give Andhra Pradesh the lead. Hockey Andhra Pradesh excelled with their finishing, with a brace from Captain Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (35', 58') and goals from Patan Asad Musfin Khan (59'), and Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (60'). Kodapa Pradeep (23') and Sujeet Rajbhar (51') made their way to the scoresheet for Telangana.

