Big setback for India, Hardik Singh out of Hockey World Cup due to hamstring injury

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh is set to miss out on India's final group stage match in the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 against Wales owing to an injury sustained during their 0-0 draw against England. Potentially, the 24-year-old might be miss the remainder of the tournament due to the same hamstring injury, as per a report in Times of India. Singh might be replaced with one of the reserves, depending on the seriousness of the injury. Hardik found himself on the scoresheet in India's tournament opener against Spain when he scored the hosts' second goal of the game.

When asked about the player’s fitness after the game, India coach Graham Reid said, “Looked really bad when he came off. I have been updated that it’s not as bad as we originally thought. We will have an update on that” The match ended in a 0-0 draw and India remained second in Pool D on four points. The ‘Men in Blue’ will take on Wales in the final Pool game while England will face Spain. England, however, stand in the hosts' way. With a better goal difference, India will have to beat Wales convincingly and ideally, England will have to lose to Spain for the men in blue to clinch the top spot in Pool D.

