FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian team gears up for crucial fixtures during London stage

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The Indian hockey team has two matches left in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. They will be up against Germany on 8th June and against hosts Great Britain on 9th June in a bid to end their campaign on a high.

After the Antwerp stage and two matches during the London stage, the Men's team is placed fourth in the points table. The Indian Men's Hockey Team has so far amassed 24 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents Germany and Great Britain sit in 6th and 7th position respectively, having played 7 matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 so far.

In the Antwerp stage, India started with a 2 - 2 (5 - 4 SO) shootout win against Argentina, followed by a 1-4 loss to Belgium, they lost to the same opponent in a shootout 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO) before defeating Argentina in a thrilling match which ended 5-4 in their favour.

In the London stage, the team has played two matches. They beat Germany 3-0 before going down 1-3 against hosts Great Britain in their second match.

Speaking on the team's performance so far, Vice-Captain Hardik Singh said, "We have played some good hockey, but there are still some areas where we need to improve if we want the result to go in our favour. Our objective in these last two matches will be to start aggressively and work on our best combinations. We will go step-by-step, try to play good hockey, and most importantly look to keep the momentum going."

"The entire team knows that the London stage FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches are very important in our preparations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Therefore, it is important that we don't take anything for granted and give our best out there," Hardik Singh added.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 - Khel.

