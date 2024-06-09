FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian team goes down 2-3 to Great Britain

London [UK], June 9 : The Indian hockey team finished their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against hosts Great Britain on Sunday.

With this loss, the Indian hockey team finished with 24 points from 16 games. For India, Sukhjeet Singh (19') and Harmanpreet Singh (36') scored the goals, while for Great Britain, Phil Roper (1'), Jack Waller (37') and Alan Forsyth (50') were on target.

In the early exchanges, it was Great Britain which looked more dangerous. Just a minute in the quarter, the hosts took an early lead through Phil Roper (1') after he found the back of the net from an acute angle. The hosts kept the ball for most part of the first quarter and came up with accurate passes to make their way into the Indian striking circle. However, the Indian team started to go through the gears, pushing Great Britain back into their half, with a couple of attacks from the right. Despite constant attacks, Indian team was unable to equalize as the first quarter ended with Great Britain leading India by 1-0.

India started the second quarter on a high note. The fast counter-attacking aggressive approach helped India extend equalize as Sukhjeet Singh (19') found the back of the net. India were slightly dodgy the next few minutes after scoring the goal as they gave up possession easily. A foul by Sanjay in the circle helped Great Britain earn a penalty stroke, but Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a superb save to deny Zachary Wallace. Going into the half-time, the score was tied at 1-1.

The third quarter was entertaining, with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey and both stepping up the ante in attack. India earned a penalty stroke, which was successfully converted by Captain Harmanpreet Singh (36') to give India a 2-1 lead. However, hosts Great Britain equalized within a minute as Jack Waller (37') scored a fine field goal. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 2-2.

High on confidence after scoring, the Indian team came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter of the match and kept Great Britain under pressure by attacking rigorously. However, the hosts kept their defence tight. Alan Forsyth (50') helped Great Britain take a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes to go. The match ended with hosts Great Britain winning 3-2.

