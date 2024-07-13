FIH Junior World Cup 2025: Seven teams seal qualification from Pan America

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 13 : The 2024 Junior Pan American Championships came to an end today with Argentina men and women winning gold against Canada and USA respectively. There were 3 spots available for the men's teams and 4 for the women's teams from PanAm, at the expanded 24 team FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. Canada and Chile finished as silver and bronze medalists in the men's competition, joining gold medalists Argentina in qualifying for the world cup. In the women's competition it was United States with silver, Chile with bronze and Uruguay who finished fourth joining gold medalists Argentina in qualifying for the upcoming Junior World Cup.

In the men's competition, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and United States competed in a round robin stage first, with the top 4 teams qualifying for the semi-finals. Argentina topped the pool with 15 points, registering 5 wins in 5, followed by Canada in second with 10 points. Chile were close behind with 9 points and United States were the final team to make the semi-final with 7 points keeping them in 4th on the table.

Argentina made it past United States in the first semi-final, winning 3-0. The second semi-final was a much closer affair, but Canada managed to hold on to their lead in the dying moments and make it into the finals, defeating Chile 3-2. With a spot in the finals confirmed, both Argentina and Canada had already secured qualification to the Junior World Cup. They were joined by Chile who got the better of United States in the bronze medal match to seal the third and final world cup qualification spot from PanAm.

The men's final was a one sided affair, as Argentina recorded a 10-0 win over Canada, with 7 different players getting on the scoresheet, to claim the gold. Despite losing out in the final, a silver medal and a spot in the world cup is a good showing for the Canadian side who will make their fifth straight appearance in the event during the 2025 edition.

In the women's competition, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico, United States and Uruguay competed in a round robin stage first, with the top 4 teams qualifying for the semi-finals. Argentina topped the pool with 15 points, registering 5 wins in 5, followed by United States in second with 12 points. Chile finished in third with 9 points and Uruguay were the final team to make the semi-final with 6 points keeping them in 4th on the table, as all four teams qualified for the upcoming Junior World Cup.

Argentina breezed past Uruguay in the first semi-final, winning 5-0. United States and Chile played out a tense second semi-final with the teams finishing regular time level at 1-1. United States were the better team in the shoot-out, winning 4-3 and qualifying for the final. Chile went into the bronze medal match as the favourites and edged past Uruguay in a 1-0 victory to clinch the bronze medal.

Argentina started the final with 2 quick goals in the first quarter, but United States pulled one back in the second quarter to half the deficit going into half-time. The second half became a tense affair with a constant stream of bronze and yellow cards for both teams. Argentina added a third goal in the final quarter though and that was enough to see the game out for a 3-1 win and another gold medal.

