FIH Pro League: Indian women's team to host defending champions Netherlands on April 8 and 9
By ANI | Published: March 17, 2022 10:21 PM2022-03-17T22:21:28+5:302022-03-17T22:30:24+5:30
Defending champions Netherlands will travel to play India in the Women's FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9.
Olympic hockey champions will play against Indian eves at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The Indian women's hockey team was scheduled to play world number 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns.
India who made their debut in the Pro League this season, are currently second in the standings with 12 points from six matches. Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat followed by a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.
The world No. 9 Indian team lost one and won one in the shootouts against Germany after back-to-back 1-1 draws at home.
Dutch team, meanwhile, are third on the table with 11 points from four outings.
( With inputs from ANI )
