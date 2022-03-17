FIH Pro League: Indian women's team to host defending champions Netherlands on April 8 and 9

Published: March 17, 2022

Defending champions Netherlands will travel to play India in the Women's FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9.

Olympic hockey champions will play against Indian eves at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Indian women's hockey team was scheduled to play world number 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns.

India who made their debut in the Pro League this season, are currently second in the standings with 12 points from six matches. Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat followed by a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.

The world No. 9 Indian team lost one and won one in the shootouts against Germany after back-to-back 1-1 draws at home.

Dutch team, meanwhile, are third on the table with 11 points from four outings.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

