HI Junior Women National C'ship: HAR Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy register wins

HAR Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022, which witnessed four teams forfeiting their games, here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 22-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in their Pool A contest. Manjinder (12', 17', 42', 50', 60') and Priyanka (19', 31', 37', 46', 48') each scored five goals, while Ravina (8', 10', 59') and Ritika (25', 35', 54') each registered hat-tricks for HAR Hockey Academy. Captain Ritika Mann (4', 56') and Khushi (6', 49') netted twice, while Jyoti (9') and Ekta (13') contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Anantapur Sports Academy 16-0. Rakesh Rani (15', 17', 26', 32', 53') scored five goals, while Namneet Kaur (3', 55'), Sanna (4', 6') and Captain Anmolpreet Kaur (28', 49') scored a brace each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Rajdeep Kaur (8'), Saina Samal (19'), Manpreet Kaur (20'), Naina (30') and Prabhjot Kaur (45') scored a goal each for the winning team.

Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta forfeited their Pool B match against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in Pool B, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy forfeited their match against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in Pool D, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their Group C game against Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and SGPC Hockey Academy forfeited their tie against Salute Hockey Academy in Pool D handing a default 5-0 victory to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

