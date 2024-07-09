Hockey India Junior North Zone Championship: Chandigarh, Punjab register wins

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 9 : The Day 8 of the second Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeat Hockey Haryana and Hockey Chandigarh defeat Uttar Pradesh Hockey to clinch the championship in the women's and men's competitions respectively.

Amongst the day's other results, Hockey Chandigarh secured third place in the women's tournament while Hockey Punjab bagged third place among the men's teams.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinches Championship with dramatic 2-1 victory over Haryana

In a closely fought Final for the women's title, Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Hockey Haryana to emerge as champions. Hockey Haryana broke the deadlock and took the lead when Shashi Khasa (37'), the tournament's top scorer, found the back of the net. The equaliser evaded Uttar Pradesh for most of the second half before Rashmi Patel (58') scored in the match's dying embers. Minutes later, Purnima Yadav (60') scored again for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to complete an emphatic victory.

Hockey Chandigarh edges out Uttar Pradesh 2-1 to claim men's Championship

Hockey Chandigarh emerged as men's champions following a 2-1 triumph against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a gruelling fixture. Ashu Maurya (14') gave Uttar Pradesh the lead towards the end of the first quarter. However, Hockey Chandigarh bounced back in the second quarter riding on the efforts of Rajveer Singh (26'). As the game looked set up for a shootout, Gurjeet Singh (55') delivered a late winner for Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Chandigarh outplays Delhi Hockey 4-0 to capture Third Place

In the women's battle for Third Place, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Delhi Hockey, 4-0. Pooja (11', 34) gave Hockey Chandigarh the early lead and doubled it soon after halftime. Vedangi Vyas (42') scored in the third quarter before Tamanna (49') further widened the gap with another field goal, a release said.

Hockey Punjab overwhelms Hockey Haryana with a 6-1 victory for Third Place

In the men's battle for Third Place, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Haryana, 6-1. Om Rajnesh Saini (24') and Lovenoor Singh (29') scored for Punjab in the second quarter before Vinay (30') pulled one back for Hockey Haryana. Following a goalless third quarter, Hockey Punjab took control in the final minutes of the match with goals from Abhishek Gorkhi (48'), Charanjeet Singh (55', 56') and Ajaypal Singh (60').

