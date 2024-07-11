Hockey India Junior South Zone Championship: Karnataka, TN, AP register win on day-1

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)[India], July 11 : Day 1 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh saw Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh win their respective matches in the women's matches, while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Karnataka were the victors in the men's contest.

Hockey Karnataka defeats Telangana Hockey in women's hockey opener

In the opening match of the tournament, Hockey Karnataka defeated Telangana Hockey, 6-0, in a women's fixture. Disha M (8', 36') and Rakshita J (11', 55') scored braces while Thanisha R (27') and Meher Kaur Mehta (58') also scored to complete the first victory of the competition for Karnataka.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu triumphs over Kerala Hockey

In another women's fixture, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey 11-0. Anusuya (10', 20', 21') and Roobini M (38', 42', 50') were the top scorers with hat-tricks. Nithya Rubini (15'), Captain, Mumanja R (19'), Kaviya V (37'), Jayashalini (43') and Dharshini P (56') also scored a goal each.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominates against Le Puducherry Hockey

In the final women's matchup of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh secured victory over Le Puducherry Hockey, 23-0. Lalita Kothari (25', 29', 32', 35', 38', 45', 60') was prolific in front of the goal, accumulating seven goals while Jhansi Bobbili (7', 16', 49', 56', 58') was also in fine form with five goals to her name. Yuvarani Thokala (13', 15', 58'), Kuppa Thulasi (27', 27'), Ankitha Bommu (1', 41'), Captain Harathi Lomada (20', 34') Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (18', 51') also scored for Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu overcomes Telangana Hockey

In an afternoon encounter that marked the beginning of the men's competition, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey, 5-2. Telangana Hockey took the lead Sujeet Rajbhar (15') struck at the end of the first quarter. Nandha Kumar (31') scored the equaliser for Tamil Nadu followed by goals from Gowtham K (37'), Sundarajith M (41'), P Kuberan (51') and Vishal S (52'). Telangana Hockey scored a consolatory goal through Megavath Bhaskar (58) minutes before full-time.

Le Puducherry Hockey falls to Hockey Karnataka

In the second men's fixture of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey, 10-0. Pilla Akash Nageshwara Rao (15', 44'), Prem Kumar (18', 33') and Dhruva BS (35', 37') scored braces while Hrithik Aiyappa (7'), Annam Shanmukha (8'), Akhil Aiyappa (29'), Raju Manoj Gayakwad (30') scored a goal each for Karnataka.

Hockey Kerala and Hockey Andhra Pradesh share points

The final men's match of the day unfolded into a hard-fought encounter as Hockey Kerala drew Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-4. Anish Minz (17'), Kolnati Sai Ram (29'), T Yadav Ram (47') and Akshay BS (51') were the scorers for Kerala Hockey while Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (14', 23'), Charan Kumar Kotte (24'), and Devatha Yaswant (32') scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

