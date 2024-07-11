Hockey India Junior South Zone Championship: Kerala, Karnataka, AP, TN, Telangana register wins on day-2

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)[India], July 11 : Day 2 of the second Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, unfolded as Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh triumphed in their respective women's matches, while Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka emerged victorious in the men's fixtures.

Hockey Kerala rolls past Le Puducherry Hockey

In the first women's encounter, Hockey Kerala defeated Le Puducherry Hockey, 5-0. Aadilakshmi M's brace (16', 60') led the way along with contributions from Sruthi Suresh (7'), Devipriya KS (19') and Captain Piyoosha S (34'), to wrap up a swift win for Kerala Hockey.

Hockey Karnataka overcomes Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

The next women's clash of the day saw Hockey Karnataka defeat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, 3-1. Manish Poonamma Cd (44') gave Hockey Karnataka a lead that was soon nullified by Tamil Nadu's Captain Mumanja R (45'). However, in the final quarter, Deepika R (53') and Rakshitha J (56') scored to secure victory for Karnataka.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeats Telangana Hockey

In the final women's fixture of the day, Telangana Hockey was downed by Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 11-0. Ankitha Bommu (1', 15', 54'), Lalitha Kotari (12', 41', 53'), Bobbili Jhansi (29', 44', 48') all scored hat-tricks while Captain Lomata Harathi (21') and Yuvarani Thokala (45')

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu powers through Le Puducherry Hockey

The men's fixtures began with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeating Le Puducherry Hockey, 7-0. Vishal S (11', 53') and Sundarajith M (54', 58') were the top scorers with two goals. P Kuberan (6'), Alagu Mohana Priyan A (26') and Manimaran V (28') chipped in with a goal apiece.

Telangana Hockey outshines Kerala Hockey

In the second men's fixture, Telangana Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 3-0. Pradeep Kodapa (15', 52') scored two vital goals, while Captain Manoj Aggu (40') found the back of the net as well for Telangana Hockey

Hockey Karnataka downs Hockey Andhra Pradesh

In the final men's encounter of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 4-0. Hrithik Aiyappa (6') and Kiran Reddy (7') scored quickly to give Karnataka a comfortable early lead. Following this, Harishit Kumar (42') and Akhil Aiyappa BN (45') scored for Hockey Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor