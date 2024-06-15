Hockey India mourns demise of veteran journalist Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Hockey India on Saturday mourned the loss of veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi. He passed away in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 72 years old.

With over three decades in the profession, Harpal Singh Bedi had covered eight Olympic Games and nine Asian Games among several other major international sports events. He also covered all three editions of the prestigious FIH Men's Hockey World Cup held in India. He covered the quadrennial event in New Delhi in 2010, in Bhubaneswar in 2018 and the most recent one held in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in 2023.

Mourning his demise, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "Harpal Singh Bedi was a huge supporter of Indian hockey. He was immensely respected by the hockey fraternity too. During my days as a player, we would exchange many thoughts, ideas and emotions about the sport and how we can improve the game further to bring more laurels to the country. I remember him attending our training sessions whenever we were in Delhi. He was very passionate about the sport and his work. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the sports journalists' community."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his condolences. "I am deeply shocked by the passing of Harpal Singh Bedi, a very respected sports journalist and a big supporter of Indian Hockey. This is a sad day for the sports journalists' fraternity in India and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Hockey India shares their grief."

