Hockey India names 65 players for Junior men's national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which be held between February 14 and February 25 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players have been selected on the basis of performance at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events last year.

The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India Junior Men's Hockey team.

Highlighting the importance of the Junior Men's National Camp, India Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step."

"We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," Reid added.

List of players:

GOALKEEPERS:

Amritpal SinghBikramjit SinghDeepakHimwaan SihagMohith H.SSahilPrathik NigamAnkit Malik

DEFENDERS:

Sharda Nand TiwariWaribam Niraj Kumar SinghAkashdeep SinghSunil JojoCyril LugunAlbert DungdungAmandeep Lakra Aravind Atish DodraiGujot SinghKaviarasan RNavjot SinghPritam ToppoRavneet SinghRohitSachin Dungdung

MIDFIELDERS:

Vishnu Kant SinghAnkit PalAbdul AhadAkashAnkushAshim TirkeyDenis KerkettaDhilipanJaswinder SinghPankajPradeep Singh Prasenjit DevRajbeer SinghRajinder SinghTurtan MinzSamir SurinJohnson PurthyAmir AliSourabh Anand Khushwaha

FORWARDS:

Uttam SinghAraijeet Singh HundalSudeep ChirmakoAmandeepBoby Singh DhamiAditya Lalage Agand Bir SinghArun SahaniBhavin Kushalappa K.RBirsa Oreya Chiran MedappaDeepakHimanshu SanikLekkala Hitesh RaoMohit Karma Poovanna CbR. Nishi Deva ArulAkshay AvadhSathish BTaleb Shah Pratap Kishanrao ShindeAbhishek Pratap Singh

( With inputs from ANI )

