Hockey India office bearer meets with Odisha Chief Minister and Sports Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 : The Odisha government has pledged its continued support for Indian hockey, providing a major boost for the sport.

This significant partnership was solidified in a high-level meeting attended by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary R. Vineel Krishna, IAS.

Apart from reaffirming their dedication to fostering the development of hockey throughout India, it was also considered in the meeting to extend the sponsorship until 2036. This landmark year holds special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as an independent state in 1936, a momentous occasion that fills the people of Odisha with immense pride and joy.

Speaking about the meeting and their partnership with the Odisha Government, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said that they discussed the betterment of the sports.

"We had a productive meeting with Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj. We discussed the advancement of sports and strategies to elevate our beloved sport to new heights," Tirkey was quoted in a release from Odisha CMO as saying.

"We are deeply thankful to the Government of Odisha for their steadfast support and commitment to Indian hockey. This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport across our nation," he added.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj. Odisha Government's support for Indian hockey has been invaluable. The Government of Odisha has consistently been a pillar of strength for our sport. Their decision to consider extending our partnership until 2036 underscores their dedication to sports and youth development.

"With the help of the Odisha Government, we are confident that Indian hockey will achieve unprecedented success. The year 2036 holds special significance for Odisha and for all of us at Hockey India and we will aim to make the year 2036 even more memorable for all of us," Bhola Nath Singh concluded.

