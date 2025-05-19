Hockey India opens player registration for Hockey India League 2026

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Hockey India announced on Tuesday the opening of registrations for the Hockey India League 2026.

A statement from Hockey India said, "Hockey India today announced that player registrations for the eagerly awaited Hero Hockey India League (Hero HIL) 2026 will open at 1700 hrs on 19 May 19, 2025 and close at 1700 hrs on August 20, 2025."

Building on the resounding success of the 2024-25 revival season, which featured eight men's and four women's franchises, the upcoming edition promises to be even bigger. Registrations are open to all eligible Indian and international players, with invitations extended to athletes from the world's leading hockey nations.

Eligible Nations

Men: India, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea

Women: India, Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, China, Australia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Chile, Japan, USA, Scotland

HIL 2026 Player Registration Details:

Registration Link (for both Indian and international players): https://forms.gle/3rVoZdRXoozf9SHS6

Last season, more than 1,000 players signed up, underscoring the league's global appeal and its role as a launchpad for emerging talent.

The Odisha Warriors captured the inaugural Women's HIL crown, while Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers lifted the Men's titleachievements that epitomise the league's renewed energy and professionalism.

Commenting on the development, Hockey India President and Chairperson of the Hockey India League Governing Committee Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "The Hockey India League has been a game changer for Indian hockey, and we are thrilled to continue its resurgence with the 2026 season. Last season's response from players and fans was phenomenal, and we are confident that the upcoming edition will further elevate the standard of hockey in India while strengthening our international collaborations."

Hockey India Secretary General and Hero Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh added, "With the success of both the men's and women's leagues last season, we are seeing a renewed interest and enthusiasm in the sport. We invite all aspiring and professional players, both from India and abroad, to seize this opportunity and register for what promises to be another landmark season."

