Hockey India to re-launch of Hockey India League

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The performance of the national men's and women's teams at the Tokyo Olympics and the fervent fanfare that they received after the same, rekindled the spirit of hockey that lives in the heart of our country.

The Hockey India League (HIL) epitomised this spirit over the five seasons it was held from 2013-2017 bringing together the finest talent from across the world of hockey. The league was a true tribute to the sport and provided intensive exposure and competition for young talent also playing a pivotal role in growing Team India's performance.

To bring back the league, Hockey India announced Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner agency. This marks a significant step towards the awaited revival of the Hockey India League.

Speaking on occasion, Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "I am very pleased because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL. Their understanding of sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver."

"I am delighted that we are moving towards the launch of a new era of the Hockey India League. It will revitalise not only hockey in India, but also bring fresh energy to the sport globally," he continued.

Echoing the sentiments of the President, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, said, "The Hockey India League will bring together the best of the world and a great learning experience for young talent as well. We are confident of taking this forward with Bing Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and their expertise to manage the commercial and marketing aspects of the league".

Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) is one of the country's leading content, education, esports and talent management conglomerates with market-leading brands viz Collective Artists Network, Phantom, Mythoverse, AISTS India, NASEF India under it's umbrella. BBMVPL also recently conducted the Asia Open esports championship in partnership with the International E Sports Federation (IESF).

Ravneet Gill and Madhu Mantena, Founders of BBMVPL, remarked, "The Hockey India League has been a global benchmark for the sport and we are pleased to be a trusted partner for Hockey India in managing the commercial aspects of the league. We are privileged to be part of this incredible and important initiative and look forward to support the launch of a successful league."

With this momentous announcement, Hockey India takes great pride in taking this first step towards the initiative of bringing together a new edition of the Hockey India League.

Hockey India shall share details of the HIL schedule, format and host cities in due course.

