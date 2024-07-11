Hockey Pune League: Krida Prabodhini teams shine again

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Krida Prabodhini continued their dominance by winning matches in the Senior and Junior Divisions of the Hockey Pune League 2024-25, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

Krida Prabodhini began their run on Wednesday by winning their Senior Division encounter against Central Railway, Pune 7-4. A double strike by Dhairyashil Jadhav (18th, 51st) and a goal each by Sachin Kolekar (21st), Rohan Patil (30th p.c), Venkatesh Kenche (36th), Atul Dontkar (58th), Rahul Shinde (60th) to complete their tally.

Central Railway responded through Vishal Pillay (45th pc), Vinit Kamble (52nd pc), Aditya Rasala (58th) and Stephen Swami 60th pc).

Later, in the Junior Division Krida Prabodhini 'B': 6 swamped Pune Magicians 6-0. Gaurav Patil (3rd and 14th) and a goal by Rajratna Kamble (3rd), Suraj Shukla (6th), Soham Rashid (12th) and Vishwanath Ajinkya 17th) was enough for the day to down Pune Magicians.

Results

Senior Division

Krida Prabodhini: 7 (Dhairyashil Jadhav 18th, 51st; Sachin Kolekar 21st; Rohan Patil 30th pc; Venkatesh Kenche 36th; Atul Dontkar 58th; Rahul Shinde 60th) bt Central Railway, Pune: 4 (Vishal Pillay 45th pc; Vinit Kamble 52nd pc; Aditya Rasala 58th; Stephen Swami 60th pc). HT: 3-0

Junior Division

Krida Prabodhini 'B': 6 (Gaurav Patil 3rd, 14th; Rajratna Kamble 3rd; Suraj Shukla 6th; Soham Rashid 12th; Vishwanath Ajinkya 17th) beat Pune Magicians: 0. HT: 6-0

Hockey Lovers Sports Club: 5 (Pranay Garsund 1st, 52nd; Hitesh Kalyana 16th, 17th; Swapnil Garsund 23rd) beat PCMC Club: 2 (Vrushab Avahad 27th p.s, 39th ). HT: 4-0.

