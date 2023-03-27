Hockey Punjab, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh crowned Champions of 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023

New Delhi [India], 27 March : The 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 concluded on Sunday with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Karnataka winning the Finals in their respective zones.

North Zone: Hockey Haryana win the Final; Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey finish 2nd and 3rd respectively

Hockey Haryana won the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championship 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after defeating Hockey Punjab 4-1 in the Final. Shashi Khasa (11', 60') netted a brace to set up the win for Hockey Haryana, while Msha (2') and Ravina (50') also contributed to the win by scoring one goal each. On the other hand, Sweena R (50') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 in the 3rd/4th place match to finish third in the North Zone. Captain Suneeta Kumari (33', 36') and Purnima Yadav (6', 13') scored a brace each while Kanchan Kumari (6'), Peetambari Kumari (8'), and Vandana Patel (47') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

East Zone: Hockey Jharkhand win the Final; Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Association of Odisha finish 2nd and 3rd respectively

Hockey Jharkhand clinched the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand by defeating Hockey Mizoram in the Penalty Shootout after the game was tied at 2 - 2 (2 - 1 SO) at the end of regulation time.

Fulm Bhengra (6') and Roshni Aind (18') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand, while Lalpeksangi Lalpeksangi (25') and Lalrinpuii (60') were the goal-scorers for Hockey Mizoram in the regulation time. Edlin Bage and Nisha Minj found the back of the net during the Penalty Shootout while Anupama Horo stood tall to guide her side to a hard-fought victory.

Earlier in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Bihar 10-0 in the 3rd/4th place match to finish third in the East Zone. Rambha Kujur (12', 19', 28') and Munmuni Das (16', 22', 49') scored a hat-trick each for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Supriya Kujur (5', 11') netted a brace. Mariyam Dhanwar (20') and Amisha Ekka (45') scored one goal each to contribute to the win.

West Zone: Hockey Madhya Pradesh wins Final, Hockey Maharashtra finish second

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 6-1 in the Final of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Mitali Sharma (9', 21') scored a brace while Khushi Katariya (18'), Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (25'), Soniya Kumre (49'), and Huda Khan (51') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. For Hockey Maharashtra, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (42') scored the consolation goal.

On Saturday, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 5-2 to finish in third place in the West Zone.

South Zone: Hockey Karnataka win the Final; Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh finish 2nd and 3rd respectively

Hockey Karnataka won the 1st Hockey India Junior Women South Zone Championship 2023 at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu by defeating the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the Final. Disha M (26'), Captain Yamuna (38'), and Disha Ponnamma MU (44') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka, while Archana S (58') was the lone goalscorer for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey 9-0 in the 3rd/4th place match to finish third in the South Zone. Kerala Hockey Captain Bobbili Jhansi set up the win by scoring four goals (4', 9', 53', 57') while Patan Mujiya Begum (7', 29') netted a brace. Putturu Kaly (15'), Dokku Himaja (43'), and Thummala Kavya (55') were also on the scoresheet for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

