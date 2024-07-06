India Junior North Zone Championship 2024 semifinalists for women's leg confirmed

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Day six of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh saw Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey win their respective women's fixtures while Hockey Punjab triumphed in the men's fixture.

The day's action marked the end of the group phase of the women's fixtures, Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Chandigarh in the first semi-final, while the other semi-final will feature Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.

In the first women's fixture, Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Himachal, 8-0. A comprehensive team effort meant Kamaldeep Kaur (17', 27'), Kiranpreet Kaur (20', 59') Sukhveer Kaur (28', 36') would all register braces along with goals from Jashmeen Gill (25'), and Sanna (53') to complete the win for Punjab.

The second women's fixture unfolded into a hard-fought encounter as Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh, 2-0. Following three goalless quarters, Purnima Yadav (55') gave Uttar Pradesh Hockey the lead in the game's final minutes. Soon after, captain Vandana Patel (60') doubled the lead.

In the first men's fixture of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 21-0. Lovenoor Singh (19', 25', 25', 49', 50', 52') led the attack for Hockey Punjab yet again, finding the back of the net on six occasions. Charanjeet Singh (2', 5', 35', 39') and Karan Singh (9', 10', 14', 54') were equally potent in front of the goal, bagging four goals apiece. Amongst the other scorers for Hockey Punjab were, Arshdeep Singh (21', 23'), Pritpal Singh (7'), Ajaypal Singh (26'), Om Rajnesh Saini (28'), Manroop Singh (43') and Jobanpreet Sing (48')

In the final game of the men's fixture of Friday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal, 19-1. Hockey Uttar Pradesh's Ujjwal Pal (1', 9', 34', 44', 55') displayed commendable skill converting five penalty corners while Sajan Yadav (16', 30', 30', 58') also impressed with four goals. Ajeet Yadav (14', 59'), Fahad Khan (24', 26'), Abhijit Pal (28', 53'), Mohd. Zaid Khan (47', 50') also chipped in with braces while Rahul Rajbhar (42') and Venvashi Triloki (51') scored a goal each. Hockey Himachal's Captain Jatin (41') salvaged a goal as well.

