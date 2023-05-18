India women's hockey team loses to Australia 2-4 in opening match of tour

Adelaide [Australia], May 18 : The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 2-4 defeat against Australia in the opening game of the three-match series at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide on Thursday.

For India, Sangita Kumari (29') and Sharmila Devi (40') scored a goal each, while Australia found the back of the net through Aisling Utri (21'), Maddy Fitzpatrick (27'), Alice Arnott (32'), and Courtney Schonell (35').

Australia got into their passing rhythm quickly and dominated India in the first quarter by keeping most of the possession and testing the visitors' defence numerous times. The hosts also won three penalty corners in the opening quarter of the game but failed to capitalise on it as the Indian team's Captain and goalkeeper Savita along with the defence line stood strong to deny Australia from taking the lead.

However, in the second quarter, Australia netted two goals courtesy of their high tempo and attacking game. Aisling Utri (21') scored a field goal after Courtney Schonell and Abigail Wilson combined well before the latter put in a cross across the goal for Utri to put the ball in India's goal. Moments later, Maddy Fitzpatrick (27') doubled the lead for the hosts as she converted a penalty corner.

Notably, India started playing aggressively after conceding the second goal and it paid off as Sangita Kumari (29') found the back of the net after Nikki Pradhan's shot from distance took a deflection off Fitzpatrick and Sangita found herself at perfect position to put the ball beyond Australia's goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. The hosts went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

The third quarter of the match started with Australia scoring a quick goal through Alice Arnott (32'), while Courtney Schonell (35') netted the fourth goal for the hosts. However, India didn't take much time to respond as forward Sharmila Devi (40') converted a penalty corner as the third quarter came to a close 4-2 in favour of Australia.

The fourth and last quarter of the match ended goalless even though both the teams came close to scoring a few times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor