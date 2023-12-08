Jr, sub-jr academy nationals: Punjab Hockey Club storm into sub-junior semis

New Delhi, Dec 8 Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their match in the Sub Junior Category to top Pool B and qualify for the semi-finals on Day 6 of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A).

In the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 10-1. Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy’s Yuvraj Singh (6’) scored the opening goal of the match but that was the only moment of glory they found in the game as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy fired in 10 goals thereafter.

The goals came from Amandeep (14’, 47’, 49’), Sunny (36’, 60’), Charanjeet Singh (8’), Gurjot Singh (11’), Samuel (16’), Rajbhar Sajan (27’) and Varinder Singh (51’) as RHA went on to top Pool B and qualify for the Semis.

Despite the loss, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy qualified for the Semis, having finished second in their Pool.

–IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor