Jr Women's Zonal C'ships: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra win their matches

New Delhi, March 24 Captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with seven goals as Hockey Madhya Pradesh thrashed Hockey Gujarat 19-0 in the West Zone championship in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women's Zonal Championships 2023 on Friday.

In a Pool A match, Hockey Maharashtra dealt Chhattisgarh Hockey a 2-0 defeat in the West Zone championship. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (3') and Diksha Nitin Shinde (48') scored one goal each to help Hockey Maharashtra win.

In the second game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh thrashed Hockey Gujarat 19-0. Hockey Madhya Pradesh's captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with seven goals (4', 11', 17', 20', 21', 23', 46') while Soniye Kumre (38', 48', 49', 53') scored four goals. Khushi Katariya (6', 45'), Swati (29', 44'), and Mitali Sharma (51', 52') netted a brace, while Huda Khan (25') and Palak Gupta (59') scored a goal each.

The win helped Hockey Madhya Pradesh consolidate their position at top of the Pool Standings in the West Zone Championship. Hockey Madhya Pradesh have won all four matches so far thus collecting 12 points. Hockey Maharashtra moved to the second position in the Pool Standings with nine points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, no matches were played in the North, East, and South Zones as they had a rest day on Friday. However, the action will resume in the aforementioned zones on Saturday (March 25).

