"Memorable moment": Deepika Soreng on winning Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year

New Delhi [India], April 16 : Deepika Soreng, forward for the India Women's Hockey Team, extended her heartfelt gratitude to Hockey India for bestowing upon her the esteemed Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year during the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023 last month.

Deepika, who has become a mainstay in the Indian set-up, had a tremendous year in 2023 as she made her debut for the side in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. She helped the team win the Gold medal, scoring 7 goals in 6 matches and emerging as the second-highest goal-scorer for the side in the tournament.

Speaking on her win, Deepika said, "I offer my gratitude to Hockey India for giving me this honour. It was a memorable moment for me and my family when my name was announced. Winning the prize money and the award is a matter of huge motivation for me, and it gives me the courage, and strength to continue to perform even better and make the nation proud."

Deepika also travelled with the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team to the 2023 4 Nations Junior Women's Invitational Tournament (Dusseldorf) and played all four games. She travelled with the team to the 2023 FIH Junior Women's World Cup in the past year and also a key player for the Indian team that won the Silver medal in the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, scoring 9 goals in the tournament. She was also named the Young Player of the Tournament in Oman.

"I feel like I have made great progress over the past year and the credit for the same goes to the supporting staff, coaches and teammates who constantly guided me. They offered valuable tips whenever I had doubts and also gave me space to express myself. It is important to have trust within your team and it is equally important to feel space to express yourself, and being in such a fantastic environment has been a remarkable experience for me," Deepika said.

Deepika was recently named among the 33-member National Women's Team Core group that is training at the SAI Centre in Bangalore till May 16. She was among the players that were selected from the 60-member assessment squad that reported to camp on April 1, after the selection trials that were held on April 6-7.

"I am working hard every day and paying attention to the coaches. It has been a great experience for me to train with the senior players, as I am learning a lot of things from them. I am hopeful to have a chance to represent the Indian Senior Women's Hockey Team, as we have a lot of important tournaments this year. I will be ready to grab the opportunity whenever it comes my way. Spending a lot of time with the seniors and playing alongside them will further help my development," she signed off.

