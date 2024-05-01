National Women's Hockey League: Haryana, Maharashtra register wins on day two

Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], May 1 : The second day of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra win their respective matches at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Hockey Haryana outplay Manipur Hockey

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Haryana exhibited sheer dominance, sweeping aside Manipur Hockey with a resounding 8-0 triumph. The early breakthrough came swiftly as Pooja (2') struck the back of the net, setting the tone for Haryana's relentless onslaught. Ritika (17', 29') showcased her prowess with a well-taken brace, further solidifying Haryana's grip on the game. Not to be outdone, Manju Chorsiya (20') and Bhteri (37') each added their names to the scoresheet, contributing to the team's commanding lead.

The final quarter witnessed a spectacular display of skill from Shashi Khasa (49', 50', 56'), who orchestrated a lightning-fast hat-trick, leaving Manipur's defence in disarray. Remarkably, every goal scored during the match was a field goal, underscoring Haryana's proficiency in open play.

Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Mizoram

In the day's second showdown, Hockey Maharashtra cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over Hockey Mizoram, asserting their dominance from start to finish. The momentum swung in Maharashtra's favour early on as Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (13') capitalized on a penalty corner, breaking the deadlock just before the close of the first quarter. Building on this foundation, Monika Tirkey (26') added to Maharashtra's tally with another penalty corner conversion, further cementing their lead. Leading from the front, Maharashtra's Captain Ashwini Kolekar (50') sealed the deal with a clinical field goal, ensuring her team's comfortable triumph.

Mizoram, on the other hand, struggled to gain a foothold in the game, failing to convert on their few chances, including two penalty corners. Their difficulties extended to maintaining possession, leaving them unable to breach Maharashtra's defence and find the back of the net throughout the match, according to a release.

Also, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0, while Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Mizoram 3-0 in their respective matches that were played late in the evening on Tuesday.

All the matches of the National Women's Hockey League 2024 - 2025 will be streamed live on FanCode.

