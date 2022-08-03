SC affirms Delhi HC order placing Hockey India under CoA for Sports Code violation

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with a Delhi High Court order, which placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), noting that the federation has violated the National Sports Code.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and J.B. Pardiwala said the high court order should not be interfered with. It noted that an FIR has been registered by the CBI against several office-bearers of Hockey India.

The top court noted that the International Hockey Federation has communicated with the CoA stating that a democratically elected executive board of Hockey India is mandatory to oversee the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup, scheduled in January 2023 in Bhubaneswar. The top court asked the CoA to take steps in connection with modifying the constitution, so that executive body election can be expedited.

The bench said it is important that the CoA actively engages with International Hockey Federation, and expedite the process of amending the constitution to bring it in conformity with high court's order and the National Sports Code, and also that the elections are held expeditiously.

It said this will allow the newly-elected executive committee to make arrangements for the world cup.

In May this year, the high court passed the order on a plea by former India player Aslam Sher Khan, challenging Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra's appointment as life member of Hockey India.

The High Court held that Batra's appointment as its life member and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal, thus the administrative setup of Hockey India was erroneous or illegal. Citing an apex court ruling, the high court constituted a committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge A.R. Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, and ex-Indian hockey team captain Zafar Iqbal as members.

The high court noted that on May 18, the apex court had appointed a three-member committee to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for violation of Sports Code.

