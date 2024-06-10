Showed great resilience and teamwork: Harmanpreet Singh reflects on India's performance in FIH Pro League

New Delhi [India], June 10 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team concluded their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 with a commendable tally of 24 points from 16 matches which included 5 wins, 3 Shootout wins, 5 defeats, and 3 Shootout defeats. Currently, the Indian team is in fourth position in the points tally.

The tournament saw participation from nine formidable teams, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and Ireland. Despite the FIH Pro League 2023-24 continuing until June 30, India played their 16th and final match on Sunday, wrapping up an intense and competitive season.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team skipper Harmanpreet Singh emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the top scorer for India. With 12 goals to his name, he is also currently the joint-leading goalscorer of the tournament alongside Australia's Blake Govers and the Netherlands' Jip Janssen. Harmanpreet's scoring prowess was evident as he netted 8 goals from penalty corners and 4 from penalty strokes.

"The FIH Pro League 2023-24 has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad. We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament," Harmanpreet Singh on his side's performance as quoted in a release from Hockey India.

Harmanpreet also emphasized the significance of this tournament as a preparatory ground for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

"This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game. We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage," he added.

Looking ahead, the Indian team will take a short break before returning for a brief camp in Bangalore, where they will focus on fine-tuning their strategies and addressing key areas.

"We have identified specific aspects of our game that need attention, and the upcoming camp will be vital in working on those areas. Our goal is to build on our performance and ensure we are fully prepared for the Paris Olympics," Harmanpreet concluded.

